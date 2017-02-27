Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Secretly Engaged And Expecting?

Season 12 of The Voice is starting today and while the judges prepare for the show to retake its course, rumors are swirling around.

Advertisement

Turns out that, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who have been dating for a year and a half may be engaged!

Furthermore, it has been reported recently that their alleged wedding has been put on hold for a while because they’d rather have a baby first!

“That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate,” revealed a trusty source close to Gwen Stefani.

Although both Gwen and Blake have joked about having a kid together in the past, no official confirmation has been made.

However, the source told us that Gwen has been undergoing vitro treatments for a year but without any success and now she decided to take a break.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source stated.

“So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

This is not the first time rumors of a pregnancy start around the couple.

In 2015, a report suggested that The Voice judges were trying for a baby girl.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler,” the insider share.

“But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

Advertisement

Fans are excited for their return to The Voice and await an official reveal about their alleged engagement and pregnancy.