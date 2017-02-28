Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Put Their Romance On Hold?

During Monday’s premiere of Season 12 of The Voice, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani managed to forget they are a couple for a few hours and the claws came out! All in the name of music!

Gwen and Blake fought for a few contestants during blind auditions and Shelton even teased his girlfriend claiming he was going easy on her.

“You only have people on your team because I’m letting you,” he laughed.

However, despite their competitiveness, when it came to the other judges, the couple were an united front and the two even packed the PDA, with Stefani sitting in Shelton’s lap.

Adam Levine was humored by his frenemy’s new softer side and asked Shelton: “Who are you?”

Even so, the romantically-involved judges could not help but flirt during the show.

When one contestant chose Shelton because she was interested in country music, Shelton said: “I couldn’t be happier that she chose me as her coach.”

“I pick Blake too,” flirted Gwen despite her defeat.

Another contestant managed to turn around all the judges’ chairs and although Adam Levine tried his best to convince her to join his team, savage Shelton claimed that: “The things you’re saying are so boring.”

But Stefani and Shelton were not always united and showed that even if they love each other, when they are at work, another side of them comes out.

“Why did I let her talk first?” complained Blake as Gwen made a compelling argument on why the contestant should choose her and not her boyfriend.

And indeed, Stefani won.

During one special performance of a girl named Felicia that brought tears in the judges’ eyes, Stefani made light of the situation by joking: “They used to call me Felicia Keys”

After Felicia chose Alicia, Stefani went and sat in her boyfriend’s lap with grumpy Levine remarking that “This is weird.”