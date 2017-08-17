Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Pregnancy Rumors Are Fun For Fans – Is There Any Truth To Them?

For the past 24 hours, rumors have been circulating claiming Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are expecting a baby together.

The speculation was started because of a loose-fitting dress that the No Doubt diva wore as she was leaving a church service in California.

Several insiders came forward to say that the pair was indeed expanding their blended family.

It was even revealed that they have been trying since late 2015 – which is when they started dating.

Apparently, Miss Stefani is very religious and does not use any form of birth control and has been hoping and praying to have a fourth baby.

So, is Shelton going to be a father? The answer is not yet.

A close source to the fashion icon has come forward to say that she ate a burger and the world interpreted it as a baby bump.

The chatty family friend shared: “Gwen is most definitely not pregnant. Blake has been low-key hoping for a while that they might have a happy accident and Gwen would wind up pregnant again but for now, that simply is not the case. Gwen is so tiny, if she has a big lunch, she can appear to be three months along. But she is not…Not now at least. Blake and Gwen are happy, totally in love and are not actively trying to have babies right now. However, they are also not trying to not have babies…so they are leaving things to chance and fate.”

According to the person in the know, the “Hollaback Girl” singer is eager to have another baby now that Zuma is all grown up.

The source revealed: “Gwen loves being a mom and as much as she thought she was done having kids, that all changed when she met Blake. She feels like Blake is her true soulmate and there’s nothing she would love more than to have a baby with him.”

It is claimed Shelton looks forward to having a little one as his own.

Meanwhile, he loves Stefani’s three boys as his own and is teaching them how to fish, camp, and play instruments.