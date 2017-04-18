Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Leave ‘The Voice’ To Have A Baby – Not Because Of Miley Cyrus

Gwen Stefani is eager to have Blake Shelton’s baby – which is why both coaches of NBC’s “The Voice” might be taking some time off in the next few month to focus on the family they would love to have.

Late last week, several media outlets reported that Shelton and Stefani, who met and fell in love while filming “The Voice,” are seriously thinking about exiting the reality singing competition because of the pending arrival of Miley Cyrus.

A series of unconfirmed reports claimed that Miss Stefani and the “Wrecking Ball” singer are not the best of friends. A source said the couple comes as a pair, if Stefani leaves, Shelton will follow her out of the door.

However, another insider has stepped out to say the whole Cyrus thing is nothing more than a facade – the real reason they are leaving is to concentrate on a having a baby together.

The couple, who has been together for a year and a half, has been trying to have a child for the past six months.

The tipster shared: “That’s their main focus right now. They’re trying to have a baby first.[Gwen’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The family friend went on to explain: “Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her. So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

The insider revealed that Miss Stefani, 47, who is a mother to Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, has been undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments for several months and has yet to receive the happy baby news she is hoping for.

The person shared: “It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler.But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

The pair is hoping to get married after making their baby dream come true.

Despite sounding like a cute story, all of this should be taken with a dose of skepticism because it is based on anonymous sources.

However, it would make sense that Blake, 40, would be praying to become a father because he seems to love Stefani’s three boys.

If the story is true, we wish all the best to the couple on their baby quest.