Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Leave The Voice Soon – Read Why!

The Voice has been going through a lot of changes lately and now it looks like season 12 might not even feature everybody’s favorite judge couple – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

As fans may already know, Blake has been part of the panel of judges ever since the first season and in season 9, when Stefani also joined, the two started dating. Their relationship soon became pretty serious and rumors about a possible wedding have been going around for a while.

In season 11 however, Stefani was replaced by Miley Cyrus and even though she has returned for the new season, Miley has reportedly created a lot of friction between Blake and his girl.

Now, according to reports, Miley Cyrus has been asked to return for season 13, and Stefani is not fine with it at all!

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” one insider on the set of the popular singing completion has stated.

Because Stefani doesn’t want to return, Blake is considering joining his lady love and giving up his position as a judge as well.

Not only did Cyrus feud with Stefani and Shelton while she was part of the judge panel but she didn’t have the best of relationships with the other judge, Adam Levine either!

The source stated that if Shelton leaves, Levine will do too!

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the insider explained.

Would you like to see Miley Cyrus back on The Voice or is she creating too much drama?

Should the judge panel remain the same as now? Let us know by commenting down below!