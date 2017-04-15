FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Wendy Williams charlie hunnam shannon beador mel b louis tomlinson kendall jenner kanye west harry styles justin bieber kim kardashian kandi burruss kris jenner kylie jenner hoda kotb elle king mariah carey blake shelton selena gomez blac chyna mama june Ty Dolla Sign
Home » Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Leave The Voice Soon – Read Why!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/15/2017
312
34.4K Views
23


gwen stefani blake sheltonSource: justjared.com

The Voice has been going through a lot of changes lately and now it looks like season 12 might not even feature everybody’s favorite judge couple – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

As fans may already know, Blake has been part of the panel of judges ever since the first season and in season 9, when Stefani also joined, the two started dating. Their relationship soon became pretty serious and rumors about a possible wedding have been going around for a while.

In season 11 however, Stefani was replaced by Miley Cyrus and even though she has returned for the new season, Miley has reportedly created a lot of friction between Blake and his girl.

Now, according to reports, Miley Cyrus has been asked to return for season 13, and Stefani is not fine with it at all!

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” one insider on the set of the popular singing completion has stated.

Because Stefani doesn’t want to return, Blake is considering joining his lady love and giving up his position as a judge as well.

Not only did Cyrus feud with Stefani and Shelton while she was part of the judge panel but she didn’t have the best of relationships with the other judge, Adam Levine either!

The source stated that if Shelton leaves, Levine will do too!

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the insider explained.

Would you like to see Miley Cyrus back on The Voice or is she creating too much drama?

Advertisement

Should the judge panel remain the same as now? Let us know by commenting down below!

Post Views: 34,432


Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani the voice

You may also like
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Could Move To Oklahoma – They Have To Sell Old Miranda Lambert House
04/16/2017
Mama June Disses Blake Shelton, Backs Miranda Lambert And Anderson East
04/12/2017
Gwen Stefani Hopes Miranda Lambert Finds Love With Anderson East After Blake Shelton Divorce
04/09/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
312 Comments

Don Pearson
04/17/2017 at 11:47 am
Reply

Do not bring Miley back to show!! She is not worth losing the three excellent judges you already have…they share such a wonderful relationship!!


Billy
04/17/2017 at 10:33 am
Reply

Look at how Miley helped split up Robin and Emily! If the Producer’s no longer wish to keep The Voice on the air and lose potentially 10’s of millions of dollars not to mention viewer’s for the network as a whole then just cancel the show while you have some dignity and honor left. If not then, Miley Cyrus will certainly aid them in ensuring that! Cyrus is only there for herself and herself only, and she is a perfect example of what a role model isn’t. Gwen on the other hand is a perfect role model and transcends all generation’s and gender. Why not have someone like Jose Stone,Selena Gomez, or maybe 1 of the former contestants that has done well since appearing on The Voice. After all,isn’t The Voice a show about showing someone what they should do instead of what they should not do?


Linda
04/17/2017 at 10:16 am
Reply

I cannot stand Miley Cyrus and although I Do not care for Gwen . Miley acts like Trash . Gwen is all gushy goo goo over Blakie and he hardly pays her any attention on the show as of late Good ! I thought They might need a room starting out ! The Voice will be over if Blake and Adam leave it . Why not try to get some nice ladies for judges , Martina Mcbride , Rita Mctinere, Or some of the new young females who do not act and dress like trash or a clown, Gwen move to Oklahoma that mes will never last . Her A city girl who loves all the attention it is clear to see . I will be happy when Blake is done with her as he will be . What happened to Pharrell bring him back one woman is enough. When Miley was on it turned to the Miley show Mouth of the south . She could not shut one she seemed to think it was all about her thoughts and no one elses . I would hate to see the Voice ende wbut you will never be able to repace a Blake and Adam Combo! Please Keep Miley off there !!!!!


Penny
04/17/2017 at 9:15 am
Reply

DO NOT PLEASE DO NOT BRING HER BACK. You will lose a lot of viewer. We love the voice. She does not belong on the voice.
AT ALL!!.


Lara
04/17/2017 at 7:42 am
Reply

No Miley! Shouldn’t have to lose everyone because she likes to create drama


Darla Woods
04/17/2017 at 7:18 am
Reply

I love the voice not do much with miley on it.you dont fix whats not broken. I watch just to see what adam and blake r doing next.leave it just the way it is or ratings will go down. Iook forward to the show but i wont watch it with her on there.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *