Home » Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Leave The Voice Soon – Read Why!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/15/2017
gwen stefani blake sheltonSource: justjared.com

The Voice has been going through a lot of changes lately and now it looks like season 12 might not even feature everybody’s favorite judge couple – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

As fans may already know, Blake has been part of the panel of judges ever since the first season and in season 9, when Stefani also joined, the two started dating. Their relationship soon became pretty serious and rumors about a possible wedding have been going around for a while.

In season 11 however, Stefani was replaced by Miley Cyrus and even though she has returned for the new season, Miley has reportedly created a lot of friction between Blake and his girl.

Now, according to reports, Miley Cyrus has been asked to return for season 13, and Stefani is not fine with it at all!

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” one insider on the set of the popular singing completion has stated.

Because Stefani doesn’t want to return, Blake is considering joining his lady love and giving up his position as a judge as well.

Not only did Cyrus feud with Stefani and Shelton while she was part of the judge panel but she didn’t have the best of relationships with the other judge, Adam Levine either!

The source stated that if Shelton leaves, Levine will do too!

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the insider explained.

Would you like to see Miley Cyrus back on The Voice or is she creating too much drama?

Should the judge panel remain the same as now? Let us know by commenting down below!

Post Views: 33,222


303 Comments

Huda 88
04/17/2017 at 12:37 am
Reply

What happened to Christina Aguilera?! Why not bring her back?! Blake and Adam are the Voice if they leave the program will end to me. 🙁


Alejandra p
04/16/2017 at 10:29 pm
Reply

I will not watch the show anymore if Blake and Adam aren’t on it


Mommadukes
04/16/2017 at 9:24 pm
Reply

I believe if you put miley cyrus back on nobody will watch the show. This is a great show, why spoil it by putting her back on…she has no clue how to help anyone else
with singing when she clearly cannot sing!!! She is O B N O X I O U S !
You know the old saying…if its not broken why fix it…some of your choices for judges are really bad, she is at the top of the list!! Gwen, Adam, Blake, are class acts, miley couldn’t find class. Please leave it alone!!! I understand if one of the regulars need a break, but find someone with talent to fill in..

thanks!


Esther
04/16/2017 at 9:13 pm
Reply

Don’t bring Miley back. She talked way too much. She’s annoying.


Shasta Fase
04/16/2017 at 8:41 pm
Reply

Leave the show as it is. Miley brings too much drama.


Joann Marshall
04/16/2017 at 8:37 pm
Reply

With Gwen there, the bromance between Adam & Blake is gone, so that fun isn’t there anyway. … Forget Miley, seriously! !!!! If she comes back and Blake and Adam leave and Gwen I suppose , I’m out… Bring back Pherrell, ceelo, anybody but Miley. Let the fans vote if we want Miley!!!!!!


Mary Weber
04/16/2017 at 7:29 pm
Reply

I absolutely love The Voice! The Coaches are great! Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine make the show special for me. I’ve been watching and enjoying the show since it came on air.


Robin, Indiana
04/16/2017 at 7:02 pm
Reply

Keep it the same!!!! Love the comedy between Blake and Adam (bromance) and Gwen rocks!!





