Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Leave The Voice Soon – Read Why!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/15/2017
gwen stefani blake sheltonSource: justjared.com

The Voice has been going through a lot of changes lately and now it looks like season 12 might not even feature everybody’s favorite judge couple – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

As fans may already know, Blake has been part of the panel of judges ever since the first season and in season 9, when Stefani also joined, the two started dating. Their relationship soon became pretty serious and rumors about a possible wedding have been going around for a while.

In season 11 however, Stefani was replaced by Miley Cyrus and even though she has returned for the new season, Miley has reportedly created a lot of friction between Blake and his girl.

Now, according to reports, Miley Cyrus has been asked to return for season 13, and Stefani is not fine with it at all!

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” one insider on the set of the popular singing completion has stated.

Because Stefani doesn’t want to return, Blake is considering joining his lady love and giving up his position as a judge as well.

Not only did Cyrus feud with Stefani and Shelton while she was part of the judge panel but she didn’t have the best of relationships with the other judge, Adam Levine either!

The source stated that if Shelton leaves, Levine will do too!

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the insider explained.

Would you like to see Miley Cyrus back on The Voice or is she creating too much drama?

Should the judge panel remain the same as now? Let us know by commenting down below!

286 Comments

clarissa thomas
04/16/2017 at 2:13 pm
Reply

Definitely leave things as they are


Karen Cox
04/16/2017 at 2:04 pm
Reply

Leave the judges alone. They are perfect. Blake and Adam make it as great as it is and Gwen is so classy and beautiful I love her and Blake’s relationship on the air. Its love. Leave it as it is Mikey is trashy and no one wants to work with her. She can’t even get along with the other judges so why ruin a great show Bringing Mikey back will only cancel one of the best show on Leave it alone and keep the real judges. Adam, Blake, Gwen, pharell or Alicia but never Mikey or Christina she suxs to.


Meechum
04/16/2017 at 1:10 pm
Reply

Dont Bring Miley Back!!!!!


John
04/16/2017 at 1:00 pm
Reply

Leave it the show alone! If it ain’t broke….
They should not bring Miley back. They need seasoned professional with alot life experiences.


Cindy
04/16/2017 at 12:57 pm
Reply

I never watched one show Miley was on and never well. Love all the other judges now and past.


Nancy
04/16/2017 at 12:47 pm
Reply

God Miley has no talent anyway. Didn’t watch the season she was on, and if she comes back I will have better things to watch. Please love the voice leave it alone.


Jackie
04/16/2017 at 12:43 pm
Reply

Leave it alone they leave (Blake) (Gwen) (Adam) u will lose over half ur viewers we only watch to see blake and adam fight and make us laugh so back off go mess with someone or something else and leave the voice alone!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


Shawilliamson
04/16/2017 at 12:14 pm
Reply

Do not bring Miley back she is trashy, right now you have 4 very classy judges I love they show but couldn’t watch it when Miley was on. Don’t mess with perfection.


    Julie
    04/16/2017 at 2:11 pm
    Reply

    I agree….keep Miley Cyrus off the Voice. She’s lacking some serious brain cells

LAHOMA
04/16/2017 at 12:01 pm
Reply

I like Miley but Blake and Adam make the show. Oh and Pharrell Williams needs to come back. Judges should be Adam Alicia or Shakira Pharrell and Blake


Charles
04/16/2017 at 11:49 am
Reply

Leave well enough alone. I don’t know about any body else leaving but if Adam and Blake leave , then the show is over the two of them are the show





