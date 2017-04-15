FREE NEWSLETTER
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Leave The Voice Soon – Read Why!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/15/2017
gwen stefani blake sheltonSource: justjared.com

The Voice has been going through a lot of changes lately and now it looks like season 12 might not even feature everybody’s favorite judge couple – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

As fans may already know, Blake has been part of the panel of judges ever since the first season and in season 9, when Stefani also joined, the two started dating. Their relationship soon became pretty serious and rumors about a possible wedding have been going around for a while.

In season 11 however, Stefani was replaced by Miley Cyrus and even though she has returned for the new season, Miley has reportedly created a lot of friction between Blake and his girl.

Now, according to reports, Miley Cyrus has been asked to return for season 13, and Stefani is not fine with it at all!

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” one insider on the set of the popular singing completion has stated.

Because Stefani doesn’t want to return, Blake is considering joining his lady love and giving up his position as a judge as well.

Not only did Cyrus feud with Stefani and Shelton while she was part of the judge panel but she didn’t have the best of relationships with the other judge, Adam Levine either!

The source stated that if Shelton leaves, Levine will do too!

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the insider explained.

Would you like to see Miley Cyrus back on The Voice or is she creating too much drama?

Should the judge panel remain the same as now? Let us know by commenting down below!

226 Comments

Anne
04/16/2017 at 3:59 am
Reply

I would rather see the panel stay the way it is. If all our favorites start leaving, namely Adam & Blake the show won’t be the same.

Miley is not worth ruining my favorite show!

Please don’t do this. Just leave everything the way it is!!!!!!!!


Lisa Batten
04/16/2017 at 3:35 am
Reply

So, I aam sick of Blake and Gwen. The Voice is for finding new talent. IT IS NOT A LOVE SHOW. SICK OF BLAKE AND GWEN. LOVE LOVE MIRANDA LAMBERT. BRING MIRANDA ON THE SHOW. SEE THE THING WITH GWEN AND BLAKE IS ONCE A CHEATER ALWAYS A CHEATER.


Linda
04/16/2017 at 3:28 am
Reply

They need to leave it the way it is. I love the show however without them it would surely suffer.


Eddie
04/16/2017 at 2:03 am
Reply

I think it’s way past the time for both Blake and Adam to move on! Their whiney antics do absolutely nothing for the show. However, I am a big Blake Shelton fan.But under no circumstances do we need Miley; nothing personal.


Jill McCabe
04/16/2017 at 1:51 am
Reply

There is NO WAY Miley should be the reason for the dissolution of the biggest show around. If they disregard the opinions of the judges who started with the show, over 1 insignificant coach, they are not showing much perspicacity. Come on VOICE…Do not let “one bad apple spoil the whole bunch…”


Jerry
04/16/2017 at 1:51 am
Reply

If the current judges leave, the fan base will also. The voice will be done.


Deidre Ramirez
04/16/2017 at 1:01 am
Reply

I do not want Miley on the voice !!!!!! If she is on there I will not watch the voice!!!!! I love Blake an Gewn an Adam 😍😍😍😍💖💗💖💗💕they rock an are awesome. I want Blake Gewn an Adam to Stay on the voice 💖💗💖💗💖they make the voice😍😍😍😍😍😍😍love them. No No Miley👎👎👎👎booo


Jenna
04/16/2017 at 12:55 am
Reply

Well I think it doesn’t matter whether we want Miley Cyrus back or not cause the panel of judges clearly has spoken on their position and frankly I have to side with them. I thought Miley Cyrus was talented when younger but she’s just become a joke and I know she’s at the age but between Gwen Blake and Adam Vs Miley with the experience in the music industry class acts win this vote. Maybe after seeing the response Miley won’t be making a comeback on the show after all! Or step up her game and grow up between now and than;)


Deidre Ramirez
04/16/2017 at 12:40 am
Reply

Please do not have Miley back on the voice !!!!! I love Blake Gewn an Adam 😍😍😍😍😍💕💕💕💕.If they leave I will not watch the voice if Miley’s on there!!!!! . I really love Blake Gewn an Adam they rock 👍💖💗💖they make the voice 😍😍😍. They are awesome💕💕💕💕💕. Forget Miley 👎boo . Please keep Blake Gewn an Adam on the voice they rock an are awesome.


Cindy
04/16/2017 at 12:28 am
Reply

Miley is too much of a drama queen on there.
Do Not Bring Her Back…
Alot Of People Will Not Watch
The Voice it Will Be Show Is Over !!! Love Blake and Adam. Since Gwen has came on The Guys Are Not Getting Along As They Did.. Not Fair To The Performers Respect The Fans Keep Adam and Blake… No Miley The Snob. And Get Rid Of Gwen Cry Baby..
Miranda Would Be Great On There.. Get Blake’s Senses Back





