Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Get Engaged Or Break Up Very Soon Depending On Who Is Talking

The producers behind “The Voice” were dreaming of it, but it did not happen.

The magical proposal from Blake Shelton to Gwen Stefani that was supposed to bring huge ratings for the network never materialized.

The couple has been dating for over one year, and everything seems to be going well between them, at least in the public eye, so the tabloids have been obsessing about the next big step.

People involved with “The Voice” were hoping to capitalize on all of this natural chemistry.

The two music stars played along a little bit by doing some flirting, but a live TV engagement is a bridge that neither of them was willing to cross.

Moreover, the fact that the mother of three was dumped probably did not help in convincing them to go along with NBC plans.

So, why are those two taking so long to get engaged? It does not make much sense looking from the outside.

Stefani and Shelton appear to be in love, and the children adore the country music star. They seem to have no problem envisioning him in the role of a cool and fun stepdad.

Several theories have been gaining traction to explain the lack of movement in terms of making the relationship more official in a traditional way.

On the positive side, it is said that Stefani believes that the proposal is near.

One insider shared: “Gwen is preparing herself to become Mrs. Gwen Shelton because she feels Blake is going to pop the question any day now, maybe even this weekend. Gwen has never been happier, and it is all because of Blake. He constantly surprises her by doing sweet romantic things for her, they are totally in love, and she feels his next romantic surprise will be an engagement ring!”

On the negative end of things, another source thinks that there is tension in paradise and that is the reason why the engagement has not happened yet.

The person added: “Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they are just too different to spend the rest of their lives together.”

It is hard to know who is right on this one, but obviously, something is missing in the cute picture that the two entertainers are selling to the world, a beautiful and expensive engagement ring.

Maybe we are too impatient for a feel-good love story with a happy ending, or maybe they are just taking too long, and everyone is getting tired of the guessing game.