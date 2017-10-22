Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Kiss And Pack On PDA Following The News That They Want A Baby Together; Check Out The Sweet Video!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking more in love than ever. Recently, some new reports said that they want to have a baby together and this is very important to them right now.

Superbabes sharing their cute 😘💖😍 A post shared by Gwen Stefani News (@gwensnews) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

There is a new video of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton packing on some major PDA, and it has been making rounds on social media giving fans all kinds of feels amid reports that they want a baby together.

In the clip, we can see Gwen filming herself and Blake as a strobe light flickers around them.

She can be seen smiling at the camera as Blake comes in for a sweet kiss on her forehead.

We think that two people who are so in love with each other will make great parents someday.

Both of them have previously been married, and Gwen already has three adorable little boys. A source close to Blake told ET that the couple does want to tie the knot one day.

‘They are very committed to one another, and this is a forever thing,’ the source said. ‘However, more important to them right now is having a baby together.’

‘Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child,’ the same insider continued.

‘Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen’s kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.’

#gwenstefani asking life's toughest questions 😂💖 #selfieproblems A post shared by Gwen Stefani News (@gwensnews) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

‘It’s been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this, out in the country,’ Blake told ET recently when he was referring to taking Gwen and her boys to his ranch in Oklahoma.

‘They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I’m talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There are times when we’ve had holiday gatherings, and I’m talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side.’

‘We have so much fun,’ he added. ‘I don’t think you should be able to have that much fun. It’s probably not legal in California.’