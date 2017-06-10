Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Face New Engagement Rumors – Miranda Lambert Still Not Totally Gone

Gwen Stefani is eager for Blake Shelton to propose and according to a source, her dream will come true this summer.

The engagement rumors surfaced around the same time it is being reported that Shelton is once more feuding with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, because of her behavior before the CMT Awards.

Stefani has been singing Christina Aguilera’s lyrics that go something like this “what a girl wants, what a girl needs” because what she wants is a rock.

The mother of three has dropped hints on social media and on “The Voice” that if Shelton did go down on one knee and asked her hand in marriage, she would say yes.

This week, a spy spoke to a well-known publication and said the country singer has plans to ask his favorite girl to become his wife in the place he loves the most, Lake Texoma, Oklahoma.

Shelton will be vacationing in Lake Texoma with Stefani and her three boys, a place where they plan to go fishing, swimming, camping, picnicking, and hiking. And during the trip, he will make the big move.

The insider said: “Blake is planning to take Gwen to his place on Lake Texoma this summer. He wants to take her boating and fishing and all that fun lake stuff. He grew up spending his summers at that lake; it is only an hour from his hometown. He loves it there, especially in the summer, it is one of his favorite places on earth. The only thing that makes it better is having Gwen there by his side and ask her to be wife.”

As Shelton is focusing on his future wife, rumors claimed he is unhappy with his former spouse after learning that she did not wish to see Stefani at the CMT Awards.

A person claimed: “The CMTs are one of Miranda [Lambert]’s favorite shows. It is always so much fun, AND she looks forward to the show every year. She has voiced some concern about Blake [Shelton] bringing Gwen [Stefani] to the show — she is really hoping that he will attend solo. She is over him, but seeing him with Gwen is still uncomfortable for her, and she just doesn’t want anything to put a damper on her special night.”

The same individual said the country music star was disappointed with Lambert’s reaction because he has moved on with his life and she should do the same.

The insider said: “Blake has moved on and he knows that Miranda has as well. Is he looking to B-line towards Miranda at the CMTs? Absolutely not, but he also knows this is not high school. He expects and hopes that they can both be adults and greet each other with a smile and a hello.”

Do you believe the engagement will take place in the upcoming months? Are you on team Shelton or team Lambert regarding the CMT Awards drama?