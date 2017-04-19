FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake shelton celine dion kim kardashian caitlyn jenner blake lively liam hemsworth drake kailyn lowry gwen stefani ferne mccann carmelo anthony kris jenner kendall jenner nicki minaj La La Anthony gavin rossdale miley cyrus hillary clinton kylie jenner luann d'agostino rihanna
Home » Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Still Together – No Validity To The Breakup Rumor

Mel Walker Posted On 04/19/2017
0
0


Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Togetherwww.usmagazine.com

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are doing great together despite the breakup reports that surfaced online on Wednesday. Actually, things have never better been between the two music stars.

The Voice coaches have been together for close to two years, and lately, they appeared to be very close.

They even spent Easter in Oklahoma as Shelton seemed happy to introduce Stefani’s children to a whole new world that involves camping and hunting.

The 40-year-old country music star and the mother of three were rumored to be working on starting a family together and getting married in the upcoming year.

So, those elements made the split hard to believe. Nonetheless, fans were glued to social media looking for answers that would get them closer to the real story.

Of course, the twosome opted to stay quiet and not respond to the claims made by Life & Style.

In Hollywood and the entertainment industry when people are talking about you, it is always an interesting situation. There was no real good reason to squash the story before it got some serious mileage.

The source used in the viral report said that Stefani was disappointed that her partner could not give her the daughter that she desperately wants.

Moreover, they supposedly came to the realization that they were from two different worlds and that is not something you can put aside easily.

The so-called tipster even explained that an official confirmation was going to be put out very soon and if it was not released as yet it is because Stefani needed more time to process the split.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Well, all of this is not true, and someone close to the pair is finally doing some talking to set the record straight.

The person shared: “They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over.”

The insider added: “Gwen loves Blake because he is hilarious, charming, humble and all-around great guy. They came into each other’s lives during challenging times as they were both going through breakups. They truly enjoy each other’s company, they are great together and stronger than ever.”

Advertisement

This statement seems a little closer to reality. Those two are really enjoying themselves right now.

Post Views: 0


Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani the voice

You may also like
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Might Have Split But Evidence Say Otherwise
04/19/2017
Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Says He Will Never Get Over Their Divorce
04/18/2017
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Leave ‘The Voice’ To Have A Baby – Not Because Of Miley Cyrus
04/18/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *