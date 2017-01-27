Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys Huge Feud on The Voice

According to sources on the set of The Voice, there is a huge feud going on between season 12 judges Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani. We wonder what could have caused such problems in paradise!

As fans of the NBC singing competition already know, Gwen Stefani – who is the lover of veteran judge Blake Shelton – has replaced Miley Cyrus as a judge for the upcoming season.

As it turns out, although the entirety of the cast is pretty excited to welcome Stefani, Keys has in fact forged quite a close friendship with Miley Cyrus and is really sad to see her go. All in all, she is definitely not pleased about the fact that she is being replaced.

Because of that, plus the fact that Stefani and Keys “have never really liked each other” the situation is really uncomfortable for the two stars who wish to never have been put into the same room together, let alone be required to act civil around each other while filming.

“Alicia and Gwen have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives,” explained the insider.

“But because Alicia and Miley got super close last season, Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season!” added the source.

If you wonder what Blake, Stefani’s lover thinks about this new drama, here’s what the insider shared:

“Blake and Alicia have already had words about this.”

The insiders also shared that Stefani has decided not to stay around and expect to be bullied out of her judge spot and so she already lodged multiple complaints with the show’s execs about her rival.

“Gwen knows that she has more pull that Alicia does, because she has a super solid relationship with all of the executives on the show,” explained the source.