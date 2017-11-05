FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Guitar Belonging To Prince Sells For A Record Breaking $700,000 US

Todd Malm Posted On 11/05/2017
PrinceSource: SolarBrokersCanada.com

One of the guitars belonging to legendary songwriter and singer, Prince, sold for $700,000 US making it the most expensive guitar owned by the deceased singer. Julien’s Auctions reported that the “blue, teal Cloud” guitar initially was expected to sell for around $60,000 – $80,000, but it smashed that expectation.

Additionally, a Michael Jackson rhinestone glove sold for around $102,000 while a snakeskin jacket was picked up by another lucky investor for $118,000.

An award won by Kurt Cobain for the MTV Video awards sold for $62,500. A shirt from Hendrix sold for $106,000 and hand-written lyrics to David Bowie’s Starman sold for $81,000.

Fans will remember when Prince passed away due to an accidental overdose of the drug Fentanyl. On the 21st of April around 9:43 a.m., the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call for an ambulance to Princes’ home at Paisley Park.

At the time, the caller stated the unknown person was “unconscious” and then moments later he said that the person was dead. It was later confirmed by officials to be Prince.

The caller was the son of Prince’s doctor who planned to fly to his house to treat him for opioid addiction. When medical professionals arrived at his residence, they performed CPR on him but discovered he had been dead for nearly six hours.

Furthermore, there were no signs of foul play. A press release was released by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County on the second of June, and they stated he died of an overdose at the age of 57.

