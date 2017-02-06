Guilty? Police Update on Fawaz’s Involvement in George Michael’s Death

Fadi Fawaz has been in the spotlight for weeks after his lover, legend George Michael passed away in December of last year. Now, the police have finally released a report clearing the man of any blame or involvement in the singer’s tragic passing.

The 40 year old mourning hairdresser is finally able to move on from the nightmare investigation after receiving heat even from Michael’s family who asked him to tell what really happened on Christmas day.

“We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances,” a spokesperson stated on February 4.

However, despite the fact that the Thames Valley Police findings proved Fawaz’s innocence, the official police statement may not settle well with the late star’s relatives.

Michael’s close friend, who the late star used to call cousin recently ripped into Fawaz, slamming his accusations that the Faith singer’s death was due to a suicide.

“I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can’t keep my mouth shut any longer,” Andros Georgiou wrote on Facebook.

“No 1 he was never with Yog 24 hours a day they never lived together he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park,” Georgiou went on. “And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve? and WHY did he sleep in the car? Too many questions have come up.”

Fawaz has claimed that his Twitter account was hacked after a series of very unusual tweets were sent from his account, about his last days with Michael.

Because of the controversy and the family’s unsettling feelings, Michael’s body is still being withheld as his loved ones wait for toxicology results.

As of now, funeral plans have not been made due to the current situation.