Guess Who’s Back? Hillary Clinton, “Out of the Woods” and Back to Late-Night Shows

Various late-night shows just welcomed Hillary Clinton back on the news track, Tuesday night. Hosts swarmed around her during the interview at a women’s conference in a similar manner that a bunch of hosts did a night before on Trump’s weekend Civil War comments.

Advertisement

During “The Late Show” monologue on CBS, Stephen Colbert said “Guess who’s back?. Hillary Clinton. She emerged from the woods just this afternoon.”

The former State secretary talked to CNN’s Christine Amanpour just before an audience at the Women to Women International conference in New York on Monday but it was only Tuesday that she finally showed up on a late-night TV show.

Amanpour asked Clinton a few questions including one revolving around the existence of misogyny in the US. Colbert’s take on the issue was that asking Hillary Clinton if sexism does exist in the US is similar to asking Serena Williams in she ever heard about a thing called tennis. Colbert said that it’s pretty obvious by now that Clinton is well-aware of the situation.

‘Late Night”s host Seth Meyers hit some geographical points in his opening monologue on NBC saying that, “Hillary Clinton said today she is very aware of the shortfalls of her campaign that caused her to lose the election, specifically Short Falls, Michigan, and Short Falls, Wisconsin.”

During “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, in a segment called “Vent of a Woman”, the host aka Trevor Noah has also used the syntagm “came out of the woods” and further considered that everyone can tell Hillary Clinton has “spent some time deep in that forest, because she clearly found some shade”.

Then the funny videos with Clinton saying, “Because you know healthcare is complicated” and “I did win 3 million votes more than my opponent”, obviously followed.

Trevor Noah has a comment regarding the interview with Clinton and it went like this: “After 100 days, it was refreshing to hear a politician talk in full sentences. No ‘tremendouses,’ no hand gestures, not one description of chocolate cake. I didn’t realize how much I missed hearing sentences with a beginning, middle, and end.”

Advertisement

He also said that listening to Hillary Clinton after getting used to Trump is pretty much the same as getting an iPhone after having a Samsung, yet even if you’re sure that the iPhone will not explode, “you miss the unpredictability”, he concluded.