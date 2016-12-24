Guess What Lebron James Delivered to This Family

Lebron James was carrying some serious cash in a video he previewed on Instagram this Friday. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar gave his fans a sneak preview of a new NBC show, The Wall, in which he is an executive producer. The preview was typically funny and entertaining, as to be expected when King James is involved in something.

Alongside his long time business manager and friend, Maverick Carter, Lebron delivered $1.3 million in cash to the Wharton family. As expected, they went nuts when they saw the king, and even more nuts when he showed them what he brought along. Great assist Mr. James! The video starts with James in the back of a black van with two massive duffel bags stuffed with wads of cash. As clips of the Wharton’s victory in the pilot episode plays, he reveals some thick wads of cash. In his usual cheerful manner, he explained that they didn’t know he was coming and cracked jokes about how good the neighborhood was. The video ended with jokes about taking the money away from the house and then the apparent removal of the money from the house as emphasized by an armored car racing away at the end of the video.

On a more somber note, the King won’t have anytime to celebrate the Christmas holiday with two back to back games on the 25th and 26th of December, against the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons respectively. The game against Golden State Warriors is their biggest game of the season so far. Apart from the fact that they are facing the “superteam” of the NBA – consisting of superstars like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and their latest addition, Kevin Durant, a former MVP and 7 time NBA All-Star, they’re also facing a team out for revenge. The Cleveland Cavaliers overturned the Warriors 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals to win the 7-game series.

One thing is sure, If the Cleveland Cavaliers can beat the Warriors, Lebron won’t mind missing out on the holidays.