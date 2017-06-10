Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Sign Deal With BET For Reality Series Around Wedding

Gucci Mane and his beautiful fiancée, Keyshia Ka’oir, are set to get married in the fall, and the entire wedding ceremony will air on BET.

This week, Mane, born Radric Davis, and Miss Ka’oir announced that they will be having a lavish $1 million wedding in the fall.

It has been confirmed that Mane and his fiancée have invited around 200 guests.

The duo has signed on to take part in an eight-episode reality series that will follow all the preparations leading up to the October 17 wedding.

The lovers received big checks for the rights to broadcast the event, Gucci Mane got $400,000 while the cosmetic mogul was paid $250,000.

Viewers will follow the bride-to-be as she goes shopping for bridesmaid dresses, pick a venue, and have a bachelorette party. According to TMZ, BET will be covering the entire $1 million cost of the wedding.

Last year, Mane proposed on the kiss cam at an Atlanta Hawks game with a 25-carat diamond ring, so we know they are camera ready.

So, what will the very fashionable couple wear on their big day? Gucci Mane gave some hints.

He said: “Some of my favorite designers are Givenchy, Balmain, Buscemi, and Christian Louboutin. My stylist, Shun Melson, and my girlfriend, Keyshia [Ka’oir], always shop online. My girl is a huge online shopper, so being around her made me start getting more into it. I used to be like, “Bring the clothes to me and I’ll see what I like and what I do not like,” or, “Send me pictures of stuff,” and go from there. But now, I just Google designers I like to find the clothes I want to purchase—I feel like it is easier. I can go to 50 shops online, but if I go to the mall, I only have a select couple of stores I could go to.”

Fans are thrilled for Ka’oir because she is a “ride or die” chick.

In 2014, Mane went to prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Ka’oir stood by his side during the ordeal. He was released in 2016, and the pair pursued their romance as if nothing happened.

The rapper had the following to say about his future wife: “We had our ups and downs, ’cause I would mess up and do stupid junk, but she had my back through all of it.”

She also praised him by saying: “The person everyone is seeing today. I have always known that person. This is nothing new for me. He is grown up now, like, ‘I no longer have to hide this part of me — either you like it, or you do not.’”

Congrats to the couple.