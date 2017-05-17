Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Got Married In Miami – Model Never Gave Up On Him

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are married, and everyone is surprised by the news because the “Icy” rapper had announced that the event would take place at 10:17 am on 10/17/17 – inspired by his label 1017 Records.

Mother’s Day was very special for Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, and Keyshia Ka’oir, whose real name is Keyshia Watson, for they got married in a beautiful ceremony in Miami, Florida at a resort in front of a small group of people.

Via social media, the Jamaican-born Instagram model and businesswoman shared pictures and videos from the ceremony.

The video vixen looked amazing in a white turtle neck top and floor-length skirt as she gazed at Gucci Mane, who recently dropped his “paunch for a six-pack” – he was very elegant also in an all-white outfit.

The new bride captioned the photo: “God has blessed me with an AMAZING man! Oh how I love him #TheWopsters.”

Ka’oir also posted a brief clip where she showed off her massive 25-carat diamond ring that he gave her at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game in 2016 accompanied by a wedding band.

The happy woman shared an emotional note that read: “I wish I could explain your eyes & the rhythm of your heartbeat when I lay on your chest! 5/14/17.”

The “Spring Breakers” actor started dating the model in 2010 after he saw her stunning pictures in a hip-hop magazine and asked her to be in his music video.

Mrs. Ka’oir has been by the “Wasted” and “Lemonade” rapper’s side through his battle with addictions, his many arrests, and the stint in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Talking to the New York Times, Gucci Mane explained why he loves Ka’oir by saying: “We had our ups and downs, ’cause I would mess up and do stupid junk, but she had my back through all of it.It’s been tough to be a Gucci fan. It’s been tough to be a Gucci friend, a Gucci sibling, a Gucci girlfriend or a Gucci partner. I done took people through a lot, man.”

Ka’oir added: “The person everyone is seeing today.I’ve always known that person. This is nothing new for me. He’s grown up now, like, ‘I no longer have to hide this part of me — either you like it or you don’t.’”

The duo plans to have a lavish ceremony on 10/17/17. Congrats to the couple.