Home » Lifestyle

Groping Taylor Swift Scandal: Judge Dismissed Slander Claims From DJ Who Groped Her

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/01/2017
Groping Taylor Swift Scandal Judge Dismissed Slander Claims From DJ Who Groped HerSource: billboard.com

A judge just ruled against David Mueller, you remember, the radio DJ who was accused of groping Taylor Swift, and his claims of slander in an ongoing court battle with the star. This information was made public by a public officer on May 31st.

So, she seems to have won part of her legal dispute with Mueller, and the judge has also said the 1-year statute of limitations for a slander claim had long since run out by the time DJ Mueller filed it in back in 2016.

As previously reported, in 2016, Swift claimed in a deposition that she felt violated when Mueller reportedly touched her in the most inappropriate way possible, during a June 2013 meet-and-greet in Denver.

The Billboard magazine obtained a transcript of the singer’s statement in which she claimed the moment occurred during a photo op.

In that particular deposition, Swift was saying that when the moment came to pose for the picture, he took his hand and he put it up her dress, and he grabbed onto her ass cheek, and no matter how much she moved away it was still there.

She told Billboard at the time that the whole event and gesture were intentional and she has never been more certain about everything in her life until then.

She stated that, “I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had never experienced before. A meet-and-greet is supposed to be a situation where you’re thanking people for coming, you’re supposed to be welcoming people into your home, which is the arena for that day, and for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned.”

Mueller, the radio DJ, was then fired from his job at KYGO as a result of Taylor Swift’s accusations.

Back in September 2015, he sued her, and he claimed her allegations were false and slanderous.

Swift countersued him for assault and battery a month later, and she also promised to donate all the money that she won to charities that benefit victims of sexual assault.

The slander ruling is only a small victory for Taylor and the judge has also ruled the rest of Mueller’s lawsuit against her will move forward. We just have to wait and see how this will finally end.

1 Comment

Rita
06/01/2017 at 1:26 pm
Reply

Ha ha. Serves her right! Now write a song about that!! Lol


