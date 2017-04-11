Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington Has A Baby Girl!

Camilla Luddington from Grey’s Anatomy just had a baby girl!

The actress confirmed the news on Instagram with a black and white video of her boyfriend, Matt Alan, and herself holding their daughter.

Camilla wrote on her Instagram, “we have a new great love in our lives…our sweet baby girl…Hayden.”

To pay tribute to the arrival of their new baby, Luddington wore a custom bracelet with the letter “H” engraved in the middle.

In an earlier interview, the actress said they would figure out the baby’s name after seeing it for the first time.

“I think when we see the baby, we’ll just know,” she said in December of 2016.

The ABC star revealed the baby’s sex in February of this year saying she was beyond excited to officially announce her baby will be a girl!

She captioned the photo with a cute onesie with “Tomb Raider in Training” written on it in honor of Lara Croft, the infamous video game character.

The Grey’s Anatomy star said she wants the child to grow up knowing how strong women can be and that she can have the strength to stand up for what she believes in.

Camilla provided the voice for Lara Croft in the 2013 video game, Tomb Raider, and in the 2015 sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The young actress doesn’t have to raise the child without guidance! Luddington has been getting a ton of advice from other women on set considering she has many co-stars who have children too.

She said in an interview at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, that she hears all about what it’s like to be a mother from the women she works with, and to experience it soon herself is something she looks forward too! Congratulations to Camilla and Matt!