Grey’s Anatomy Star Jessie Williams Jesse Williams Is Divorcing His Wife Aryn Drake-Lee!

Some of you might remember Jessie Williams for his impassioned speech during the BET Awards in 2016.

The Grey’s Anatomy star gave a speech regarding the new African-American civil rights movement followed by the shooting of Philando Castile by police officers.

There were numerous petitions online to have the star removed from the television show, but the producers of the popular television series chose to keep the star on their roster.

Jesse is divorcing his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee after close to five years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2012, and they share two children together, Sadie and Maceo who are 3-years-old and 2-years-old respectively.

According to the reports, the pair made an amicable decision to split up, although the reason for their breakup is still unclear. Williams, 35, and Drake-Lee first met each other while Jesse was a school teacher nearly a decade ago.

During an interview with USA Today in 2010, the actor had nothing but nice things to say when talking about their relationship.

“She’s been with me through all different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out.”

Williams, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine in 2009 said, “She is her own person. Being intelligent and self-made is a big deal for me.”

At the time of their second baby being born, an insider shared that the couple was “really excited” to become parents for the second time saying it was something they both were really looking forward to.

Williams and his wife were last photographed publicly together in December of 2015. The couple has yet to speak out publicly about their breakup.