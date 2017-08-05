‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recasts Role With ‘Timeless’ Star Abigail Spencer And Matthew Morrison Returns

Big news for Grey’s Anatomy fans, as two major characters are set to return next season, though one will look a little bit different. Actress Abigail Spencer will take over the role of Owen’s sister, Megan, from Bridget Regan. Former Glee star Matthew Morrison will also return as Jo’s abusive husband, Paul Stadler.

Although Megan’s character has been mentioned frequently on the show, she’s only been seen onscreen once: in last season’s episode, “The Room Where It Happens.”

In that episode, Owen had visions of his sister while trying to complete a difficult surgery; Regan played the role for the scenes with Megan.

After going missing in battle ten years ago, Megan was finally found and arrived in Seattle to reunite with Owen and Meredith in the season finale last May.

Megan was briefly seen in the episode, but we never saw her face and producers have confirmed this was just a body double hired for the scene.

Due to her starring role on the TNT series The Last Ship, Regan will be unable to reprise the role when Season 14 begins this fall.

Spencer starred last season on NBC’s Timeless, which was canceled in May but revived three days later after successful negotiations with Sony Pictures Television.

However, the new season of Timeless won’t begin production until November so Spencer was able to take on the role of Megan on Grey’s Anatomy.

In related news, actor Matthew Morrison confirmed in an interview this week that audiences haven’t seen the last of him on the medical drama.

As a matter of fact, Morrison said that his character will play “a big role” on the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Morrison first appeared at the end of last season when Alex tracked his character down and envisioned multiple ways to confront him, but ultimately failed to say anything. Grey’s Anatomy will begin its 14th season with a two-hour season premiere Thursday, September 28 on ABC.