‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Adding New Characters For Season 14: What We Know So Far

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy is only months away and it sounds like we’ll be introduced to a few new characters. From Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) sister to Andrew DeLuca’s (Giacomo Giannotti) family, here is everything we know so far about Season 14.

Abigail Spencer will be playing Owen’s sister this season. The character – who is thought to be dead – was previously portrayed by Bridget Regan.

Regan could not commit to another appearance because of her role on The Last Ship. She does, however, feel as though Spencer is the perfect replacement.

“Thanks for all the love guys! Abigail Spencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on Grey’s Anatomy,” Regan shared on social media.

Spencer hasn’t said much about her new part, but she did thank Regan for her kind words. “FYI: Bridget Regan is irreplaceable! She had a scheduling conflict and my Timeless schedule allowed me to be her back up dancer!” she wrote.

In addition to Owen’s sister, we’ll learn a little more about DeLuca’s history, including meeting several of his family members. Giannotti recently revealed that DeLuca’s sister will be paying a special visit to Grey Sloan Memorial to offer some medical advice.

“We are bringing my sister [in] as a new character. She is going to be a new presence at the hospital. She comes from Italy, as my character is Italian, and you get to see us exchanging some blows in Italian, which will be very interesting,” he explained.

Giannotti has been a part of the season since way back in Season 11. He unfortunately could not discuss his sister’s profession and teased that it was pretty interesting.

He also explained how her expertise will make other doctors uncomfortable, so there’s no telling what direction the series is taking her story.

“I can’t wait for you guys to meet her. She’s lovely. She’s going to be a great new addition to the show,” he stated.

It isn’t clear how big a part DeLuca and Owen’s family members will play in the new season, though they are expected to have arcs that span multiple episodes.

Given how important they are to the characters, their involvement this season should have a lasting impact on all the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Meanwhile, another character that will get more screen time this season is Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) estranged husband, Paul (Matthew Morrison).

Advertisement

Paul appeared towards the end of Season 13, and his involvement this season could spell a big disaster for Jo’s future, especially when it come to her relationship with Alex (Justin Chambers). Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Sept. 28 on ABC.