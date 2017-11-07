‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Reveal They Will Miss Riggs, But Showrunners Claim He Was Always ‘Just A Rebound’

Grey’s Anatomy fans had high hopes for Meredith and Riggs, but five episodes in on Season 14 and Martin Henderson’s character has already bid adieu. While many fans thought Meredith and Riggs had a chance for something special, Shonda Rhimes revealed that he was always just a rebound for Meredith.

According to Hidden Remote, Riggs’s main objective was to help Meredith deal with Derek’s death and move on with her life. While Riggs’s time on the show was brief, he did allow Meredith an outlet to deal with her emotions and find a way to love again. Given the epic nature of Meredith and Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) romance, Riggs was kind of like the ultimate rebound.

Riggs is probably the only character in Grey’s Anatomy to get a true happy ending #GreysAnatomy — ✨Eniola ✨ (@Enii__O) October 27, 2017

During the fifth episode of Season 14, fans watched as Riggs arranged his new life with Megan and her boy in California. Riggs had developed a close bond with Megan’s son while working on the house, which was the first hint that Riggs wouldn’t be around for much longer.

Sure enough, Riggs was later shown talking to a new employer and then wrote Meredith a goodbye note, thanking her for their time together.

While Riggs may have only been intended as a rebound for Meredith, he will still be missed by the majority of Grey’s Anatomy fans. In a Gold Derby poll released this week, an incredible 74 percent of fans said they will miss Riggs moving forward.

GA 74% say they will miss Martin Henderson: https://t.co/RammqGile4 — Dr Arizona McHappy (@melgua86) November 3, 2017

In contrast, 17 percent of viewers said they have already gotten over Riggs’ departure while the final 9 percent said they still need some time to process it.

Out of 14 seasons of watching Grey’s Anatomy The Megan and Riggs moving to California together is the only thing that doesn’t make sense . — Mer the stong queen (@HugeDramatvfan) November 2, 2017

Riggs first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in Season 12 as Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) old military pal. It didn’t take long before he caught Meredith’s attention.

At the time, Meredith was still dealing with Derek’s shocking death in Season 11 and Riggs was the first person she fell for after his passing. In the latest episode, Riggs rekindled his romance with Megan (Abigail Spencer), Owen’s sister, and decided to start his life anew in Malibu.

Advertisement

Fans can watch Meredith find new love when Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy continues Thursday nights on ABC.