Gretchen Rossi Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Means War!

She’s back, and we expect season 12 to be filled to the brim with drama because of her return! According to new reports, the current stars of Real Housewives of Orange County are not really looking forward to the former housewife’s comeback this upcoming season.

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd are definitely not ready for how nasty season 12 will become with the addition of OG star Gretchen Rossi!

“Gretchen Rossi is returning for Season 12 as a ‘friend,’ and she has already filmed scenes with Vicki and Kelly,” one insider has revealed.

As fans probably remember, at the end of last season Gunvalson and BFF Dodd were involved in an ugly war with Judge over claims that Judge was trying to have Gunvalson axed from the hit reality TV show.

But while Judge’s alliance with Beador strengthened, Gunvalson’s friendship with Dodd and Rossi did exactly the same thing.

Now, the source on the set claims that “Obviously Gretchen was brought back on to finish what she started with Tamra. With Vicki and Kelly by her side, she is more ready than ever to take Tamra down.”

The insider also revealed that Rossi has already filmed scenes with co-stars Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian!

Although it is yet uncertain what footage the network is going to end up using and what it’s going to get edited out, Gretchen seems to get along well with whoever she films.

In addition,” Vicki is already pushing to bring her back as a full-time cast member for Season 13.”

Do you believe Bravo’s decision to bring back Gretchen de Rossi is a good one?