Gregg Sulkin Is Keeping His Eyes Wide Open With Bella Thorne To Avoid Getting Played By Her

Now that Scott Disick left the building, Bella Thorne got back into the arms of her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin. But it’s not going to be a piece of cake because if she wants him back, she will have to treat him with more respect and to gain his trust back.

It was the shortest fling ever when Bella Thorne and Scott Disick have been spotted getting super cozy in Cannes with each other.

That fling only lasted just a few days before he started hooking up with more and more women along the way.

Bella refused to let all of this break her heart, and she has found herself a replacement, her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin who seems pretty happy to have his former flame back in his arms.

Bella posted a photo of the two of them together on her Instagram account, and people started asking if they are back together.

This might lead to a happy ending for the two of them, but on the other hand, there are going to be some things that Bella will have to do in order to keep him happy.

Gregg will definitely not just sit back and let her make all the rules, and if she is going to get romantically involved with him again, then it will need to be something else this time because he doesn’t want to get hurt again.

“Gregg is in love with Bella, but his heart was broken when they broke up initially,” according to a source.

“Now after some time has passed, he knows exactly who Bella is, and as much as he is very friendly with her still and there is definitely an attraction there, he realizes that in their previous relationship, she was the one wearing the pants and now if she is making a play for him, his eyes are wide open,” stated the source.

“He will not be played and hung out dry once the next guy comes around,” according to the same insider.

For now, Gregg and Bella haven’t yet officially said anything about their relationship status, but Gregg is willing to give her another chance, and all he needs is some mutual effort and respect from her. They haven’t made anything official, but Gregg seems to be ready for another try.