Gregg Allman From The Allman Brothers Died At The Age Of 69

Gregg Allman, the former husband of Cher, and the singer and founder of The Allman Brothers Band, died today at the age of 69. According to a statement on his website, the pioneer passed away peacefully at his home in Georgia.

Including his relationship with Cher, Allman was married six times and is survived by his wife Shannon and their four children as well as his son Elijah Blue with Cher.

The legendary singer posted a tribute to her ex-hubby today on Saturday writing, “I’ve tried…Words are impossible gui gui forever, Chooch.”

Before Gregg’s death, the singer battled drug addiction for several years and was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2007, which he claimed was given to him through a dirty tattoo needle.

He had to undergo a liver transplant as a result of the disease in 2010.

Gregg frequently denied being in the care of medical professionals writing in a Facebook post that he was merely at home on his “doctor’s orders.”

Despite Allman’s claims that his health was in order, a statement on the Allman Brother’s website said Gregg struggled with health issues over the past several years, but he still managed to go on tour with his brother and bandmates.

Gregg was always on the road playing music because he considered art to be a natural remedy for the soul, and it’s what kept him going through thick and thin.

The Allman brother will be missed by not only his fans but by his business partners as well.

Michael Lehman, the musician’s manager, said he lost a “dear friend” and the world will miss a brilliant pioneer and passionate musician with a gentle soul and the “best laugh” he has ever heard. Michael went on to say Gregg’s love for his family, music, and bandmates was as powerful as the care for his fans.