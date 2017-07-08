Green Day Slammed For Still Going Ahead With Their Performance After Acrobat Dies: ‘Worst Band Ever!’

Social media has decided they are the worst band ever! Users have slammed Green Day for performing in Spain just 25 minutes after an aerialist plunged to his death.

Not only the band but the concert promoters were criticized as well.

After the tragic death of the escapist Pedro Aunion Monroy, who fell 100 ft to his death at the Mad Cool Festival on Friday night, the Internet was shocked Green Day decided to still go ahead with the performance.

The concert goers were traumatized to see with their own eyes the man’s death when he was descending an illuminated box, and it plunged to the ground.

But the band still took the stage less than half an hour later.

‘Ashamed of you. An artist died just 20 meters from you and you, still play. Worst band on the planet,’ one fan tweeted.

British actor Adrian Randle wrote also took to social media to express his disappointment: ‘I couldn’t in good faith stay to watch Green Day perform after that. Thoughts go out to the family of the performer.’

Green Day finally released a statement, claiming they were not aware the acrobat had died before they took the stage.

Eyewitnesses at the concert saw when the paramedics arrived and helped the man as he laid on the floor.

Sadly enough, there was nothing they could do to save him, and it was later confirmed he has succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Reports say police talked to the festival’s organizers before allowing it to continue.