Grammy Awards 2017 Red Carpet Was A Win For Jennifer Lopez, Adele, And Rihanna

Many stars walked the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys, while some shunned, and others caused major controversies. Katy Perry looked amazing in a pink/silver Tom Ford creation with sequins and feathers at the bottom. Perry revealed on the 2017 Grammys red carpet that her new album would feature a song called “Bon Appetit.” She said: “I have one song called ‘Bon Appetit’ that I love. It’s pretty sexual. It’s pretty sexual. But I just imagine being on the beach with six Coronas on my hand.”

As for the album, she added: “It’s got a wide range of feelings and emotions. I just feel a little but more conscious than I ever have.” Adele looked like a queen at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Califonia. The British diva wore an olive green Givenchy dress, which stole the show. Carrie Underwood was simply divine in a red gown with a cutout on the chest that showed a bit of cleavage.

As for Tori Kelly she picked an off-shoulder green dress designed by Badgley Mischka and cute Gianvito Rossi shoes. CeeLo Green surprised the world by appearing in a bizarre full gold costume along with gold face makeup to introduce his new insane Gnarly Davidson persona.

The shock came from Joy Villa who wore a dress that had Donald Trump’s name and campaign slogan Make America Great Again splashed on it. Jennifer Lopez showed off lots of cleavage in a pink halter dress and had a lot to say about her former fling Drake at the 2017 Grammys red carpet.

JLo, who wants to start a fight with Rihanna, said: “Of course. I love Drake. He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. he’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy.”

Heidi Klum dazzled as a disco queen in a silver mini dress that showed off her legs and skyscraper heels. The Grammys, hosted by James Corden are now playing on CBS.