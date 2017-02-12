Grammy Awards 2017 Performers Include Beyonce, Adele, And Lady Gaga

The 2017 Grammys performers list includes all the major artists such as Beyonce, Adele, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry who are riding high on the Billboard charts at the moment. In a few minutes, the 2017 Grammy Awards will kick off live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with James Corden as host. Here are the performers lined up for the event. Perry is set to give the first live performance of her political track entitled “Chained To The Rhythm,” which is loved by liberals and hated by conservatives.

Beyonce and her baby bump will take the Grammy stage where she will probably sing a medley from her epic “Lemonade” visual album. Adele is expected to belt out her hit single “Hello” lifted from her “25” album. Lady Gaga and Metallica will also be doing strange magic together at the Grammys.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk are also part of the awards show’s lineup. The last time we saw Daft Punk, well, we did not really see them because they were under their iconic helmets was three years ago. Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys, and Maren Morris will take the stage.

Bruno Mars will be performing with The Time, also known as Morris Day and the Time or The Original 7ven – which is band put together by the late music icon Prince. A tribute to the Bee Gees will be performed by Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly.

Sturgill Simpson and Lukas Graham are also playing. John Legend and Cynthia Erivo have been chosen to perform a memorial to musicians and singers like Natalie Cole, David Bowie, and Prince who have died in the past year. Anderson Paak and A Tribe Called Quest, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, and Gary Clark Jr will all take the Grammy stage.

The 2017 Grammys air live February 12 AT 5pm (PT)/ 8pm (ET) on CBS.