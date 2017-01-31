Grammy Awards 2017 Boycott Is Lead By Drake, Justin Bieber, Kanye West And Frank Ocean

Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Frank Ocean, and Drake have all decided to boycott the 2017 Grammy Awards because it is no longer relevant and is apparently racist. All has been set in motion for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony that will be held on February 12, 2017. The event will be hosted by “The Late Late Show” host James Corden live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS. There will be numerous high-profile artists at the awards show including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, and Adele.

Advertisement

However, this year, Drake, Bieber, West, and Ocean will not be at the event. Bieber, who picked up four Grammy nominations, will be outside of the country working on new music. A close source to the 22-year-old Canadian star said he finds the Grammys pointless.

As for Drake, like his pal Beiber, he has more important things to attend on the day of the big show. Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez’ former boyfriend, who has eight nominations this year, will be in the studio recording new hits.

Kim Kardashian’s husband’s motivation to skip the ceremony is racial. Mr. West is said to be fed up with the awards show because he has been nominated for 21 trophies in the past, he had never won when he was facing a white artist. A source said: “There’s no real anger, it’s just that a lot of younger singers think the Grammys are out of touch and arguably irrelevant.”

Frank Ocean, who had one the best albums this year, did not even bother submitting “Blonde” for consideration. He explained why: “That institution certainly has nostalgic importance. It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down.” He added: “I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated. I’d rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience.”

Advertisement

Some music lovers say that now that they know controversial artists like Bieber and West will be absent, they will be tuning in.