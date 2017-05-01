Gossip Girl Star Kelly Rutherford Finally Ends Her Three-Year-Long Bankruptcy Struggle!

Former Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford is a lot more relaxed now that she escaped her Chapter 7 bankruptcy, but according to reports, the same thing cannot be said about her ex-husband who she extorted of millions at the divorce.

In 2013, when the 48 years old filed for bankruptcy aid she was completely broke!

The legal documents show she was struggling to deal with the $2 million in legal fees she owed in the custody fight with ex-husband Daniel Giersch over son Hérmes and daughter Helena.

In 2015, a judge in Monaco ruled that Rutherford lost custody of the kids and she was not allowed to bring them to the U.S.

She was granted extensive visitation rights, however, just in France and Monaco.

Now, recent final reports reveal that despite Rutherford owing about $3.264 million to various creditors, only a little more than $204,403 was disbursed.

She also had around $3.382 million wiped clean in her case.

Even though she was supposed to pay her estranged husband more than $1.5 million, she now only owes him $163,834.

The IRS’ $272,000 claim will not be paid nor will her $52,000 state tax bill.

She will also not have to pay a dime to American Express or to the legal team that represented her in the custody battle. The amounts owned were quite extensive, but she can finally breathe and relax as the law decided in her favor.

The case was declared closed by the judge on April 27. The decision finally puts an end to a three-year-long bankruptcy battle for the Gossip Girl actress.