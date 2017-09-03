Gorgeous Maid Of Honor Hailey Baldwin Hilariously Dances To Drake At Her Sister’s Wedding

Over the weekend, Hailey Baldwin, as well as sisters and cousins, came together for Alaia Baldwin’s wedding. It is safe to say the celeb was a perfect maid of honor for her sister and looked gorgeous while at it.

Baldwin took to social media to document the celebration, at first posting a pre-ceremony selfie featuring the expected amount of alcohol for such an occasion.

Cousin of Hailey and Alaia, Ireland Baldwin, also posted a snap with the bride’s mother.

In addition, the newlyweds’ cake cutting ceremony while the guests cheered was also caught on camera and shared on Instagram.

As expected, the entire night the three women danced and had fun.

Hailey was the first to steal her married sister from her hubby and take her to the dance floor, with Ireland joining in for some girl time shortly after.

Sailor Brinkley Cook was at the ceremony too and shared on social media the beautiful final shot of the couple walking down the aisle.

Just harassing my Mom A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Hailey was also super cute while pestering her own mom with her dancing to Drake’s Ice Melts.

As fans may be aware, Baldwin and Drake have been romantically linked before, but as it turns out, Hailey may have just been a fan of the rapper and nothing more.