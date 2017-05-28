Gordon Ramsay Says The Queen Muttered A “F**k Off” After Handing Him The OBE In 2006!

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the famous chef Gordon Ramsay made an unexpected confession about what actually happened during his meeting with the Queen. As fans of the man already know, Ramsay is as famous for his swearing as he is for his great cooking skills.

Now, Gordon claimed that he actually received his OBE from Queen Elizabeth for his potty mouth!

The star chef even joked that his swearing rubbed off on the royal back in 2006 when she awarded him the honorary title.

Stephen asked him to tell everybody how it felt when he received his order of chivalry

The host also wanted to know if it was a “sword situation,” but the chef explained that “No, that’s when you get knighted.

“OBE is under that, so it is sort of a little handshake and a polite f**k off,” he added.

“She sort of mutters it under her breath.”

Colbert explained that usually, they are not allowed to use swear words on the show, but they made an exception for the man.

“At 11:35 at f**king night?!” Ramsay asked.

To make things even more “him” Gordon was on the Late Night to promote his new show “The F-Word.”

He did not miss the opportunity to slam Colbert’s peanut butter and jelly sandwich, saying it looked “like a pile of sh*t.”

