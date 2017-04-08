FREE NEWSLETTER
Goodbye Vanderpump Rules! Scheana Marie’s Own Talk Show Is Set To Air This Month!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/08/2017
Scheana Marie is finally ready to start anew away from her feuding Vanderpump Rules co-stars as she is planning to host her own spin-off!

Scheana confirmed for The Daily Dish that her “digital talk show” is going to appropriately by titled Scheananigans and is expected to air sometime this month!

On the show that is going to be produced by Maria Menounos and fiancé Kevin Undergaro, Scheana stated that she will finally be able to explain herself better than on Vanderpump Rules where it would have been impossible to clearly see all the sides.

“I don’t want to have a specific theme to it,” she added. “I just want every episode to be different and fun and whatever the guest wants to promote or talk about.”

The plan is that she along with her guests will recap the end of Vanderpump Rules and then play fun games like, Never Have I Ever or Would You Rather.

The reality TV star admitted that she is really excited to host as it is something she’s wanted to do for a long time.

She also revealed that actor Quinton Aaron will be her first guest on the show!

As fans may already know, Scheana started a relationship with Robert Parks Valletta shortly after filing for a divorce from Mike Say.

During her fights with co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, the woman was glad to have Valletta by her side and she leaned a lot on him to give her strength and confidence.

The feud began when Scheana was seen hanging out with Lala Kent who was at odds with the rest of the cast because she allegedly fat-shamed them on social media.

Are you looking forward to Scheana’s new talk show?

