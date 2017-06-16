Glenn Close Turns Zombie For New Amazon Comedy Series ‘Sea Oak’

Actress Glenn Close has had a long and storied career on both the big screen and the small screen, not to mention the stage. Now Close will return to television for a new zombie comedy series called Sea Oak for Amazon Studios.

In the new show, Close will play Aunt Bernie, a working class woman who is killed as part of a home invasion gone wrong.

Where normally that might be the end of the story, in this case, Bernie comes back from the dead, full of rage and resentment and seeks to acquire the life she never had.

As part of her zombified revenge, Bernie will meddle with the lives of her stripper nephew and her two useless nieces, all of whom live in a low-end housing addition called Sea Oak.

The series will mark a return to television for Close, who starred as attorney Patty Hewes for five seasons on Damages (originally on FX and then on DirecTV’s Audience Network).

Close was nominated for a Best Actress Emmy Award four times for the role (winning twice) and was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Since the show ended, Close has returned to films (though in smaller roles), appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Girl With All the Gifts, among others.

With six Oscar nominations to date, Close is also tied for the most nominations without a win, along with Thelma Ritter and Deborah Kerr.

Sea Oak is written by George Saunders (author of the recent bestseller Lincoln in the Bardo), based on his own short story.

Zombies are big business these days, with The Walking Dead continuing to dominate cable television and a sequel to Brad Pitt’s 2013 blockbuster World War Z in development from director David Fincher.

Actress Drew Barrymore recently made the leap to television herself in a zombie-themed comedy series for Netflix, Santa Clarita Diet. There’s no word yet on when Sea Oak will debut, but it’s safe to assume it’ll be early 2018 at the earliest.