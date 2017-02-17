Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Trying For Baby Number 3!

According to new reports, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are trying to conceive another bay while the Super Bowl great’s mother is suffering from a terrible illness.

“Galynn’s been battling with a mystery illness for over a year now and it’s not looking good,” shared an insider.

It seems as if Galynn is suffering from a cancer-related problem so she has her good days and her bad days. Despite the downs in her life and health, one thing that she enjoys deeply is spending time with and taking care of her grandchildren.

Despite the grandmother’s desire to have a baby to watch over, 36 year old Brady and Bündchen, although they “do want more kids, had put number three on the backburner,” claimed the insider.

The couple are already the parents of two – 4 year old daughter Vivian, and 7 year old son, Benjamin.

Although Gisele and Tom wanted to want a little bit more before having another child, Galynn’s sickness changed their minds and now they might want to try sooner for the sake of the ill mother.

“Now they’ve rearranged everything so they can produce another grandkid for Galynn before the end of the year,” claimed the insider.

Brady has recently opened up about his mom’s struggles, saying his mom hadn’t “been to a game this season,” which is “very atypical.”

“It’s been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons,” he admitted in January.

The New England Patriot went on to praise his mom, Galynn, and dad, Tom Brady, Sr.

“They’ve been so supportive my entire life, it’s nice to be able to show them . . . to try to make them proud.”