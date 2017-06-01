Girl Drama! Khloe Kardashian’s Friend Is Stealing From Her!

Khloé Kardashian is dealing with a thief! The difficulty lies in the fact that the bandit might be one of her friends! Either way, the Kardashian sister reached out on Twitter on Thursday afternoon to ask her fans for some advice about the unnamed crook.

In her Twitter post, she asked the question: ‘What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?’

Then she followed her initial question with, ‘would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?’

Not long after she told the world her moral conundrum, fans on Twitter pointed out Malika Haqq as the possible bandit and source of Khloé’s mysterious line of questioning.

However, the reality star was quick to defend her best friend, writing, ‘No guys! Malik is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life.’

Apparently, Khloé was bothered by the alleged burglary, because two hours after initial the text, she sent out another message saying, ‘way too many shady people in the world! The grass is cut low. I see a few snakes.’

Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW 👀 I see a few snakes 🐍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017

After the Kardashian sister’s tweets, her fan base sent out a series of reactions and trending memes in response to her issue du jour.

Cut off communication but wouldn't go the legal route unless it was an excessive amount that was stolen — Aᴅᴀᴍ Sɪʟᴠᴇʀsᴛᴇɪɴ (@asilversteinTV) June 1, 2017

As CI readers know, the 32-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has always been straight up, unapologetic, and slightly bashful when it comes to addressing her problems and those of others.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s through her brash comments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians or fighting back against her internet trolls, she always manages to keep it real.

If there is one thing we can learn about the Kardashian family, is that just because you have money, it doesn’t mean you don’t have problems. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been the target of so many robberies and thieves at this point; it’s hard to keep track! It’s like Biggie Smalls says, ‘more money, more problems.’