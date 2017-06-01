Ginger Spice Finally Apologizes For Leaving The Band 19 Years Ago

Better late than never! Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, found the “courage” and apologized for leaving Spice Girls in the middle of their tour almost two decades ago.

With like every 2017 “battle” being carried on on social media, a fan reminded Geri via a Twitter post that 19 years ago she packed her bags and left the iconic group forever.

It was a sudden departure and nothing was said at that moment – no goodbyes or apologies. Until now!

The 44-years old singer tweeted back her apologies and said that everything works out in the end, or at least that’s what her mother says.

A funny, genuine response, that got fans liking Halliwell’s apology, even if it came after nearly two decades. One fan stated that he disliked her when she left the band, but with time, he understood that the now Ms. Horner had her reasons.

Although it was her first apology for suddenly leaving Spice Girls in 1998, Geri revealed 12 years later in an interview that she had been planning to leave earlier, at the end of their world tour.

But some tensions in the band and the fact that she was denied to give an interview about breast cancer led to that decision. Ginger Spice also added that she got so emotional that she felt it was the only viable solution.

In 2016, in an interview with Oprah, Halliwell admitted that it was an immature decision mostly driven by her nervous condition at that time.

The fact that she might regret this decision was clear when, last July, Halliwell, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) announced that they would be part of a Spice Girls reunion concert in Hyde Park. Victoria Beckham (Posh) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty) didn’t confirm an appearance, but there’s still hope.