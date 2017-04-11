FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Is Not So Sure The Series Should Continue!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/11/2017
Gilmore Girls revival’s cliffhanger ending left fans wanting more but is that really necessary in the age when reboots happen all the time?

Lauren Graham, aka Lorelai Gilmore, seems to think that they’re not so we should maybe just accept that the iconic show is over and buried and move on.

“If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day … “Graham said in a recent interview.

However, “Now it’s become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.”

On the other hand, Bledel who plays Rory thinks the story is the most important and as long as it’s “dynamic” and interesting she can see herself playing the beloved character for much longer.

Even though it looks like they are suggesting they’d rather end Gilmore Girls here, the hope is not completely lost.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has revealed last month that because of the huge success the revival had, the company is thinking of bringing it back for another season.

According to reports, the man stated that reboots sometimes disappoint and that there is nothing worse than to wait years for your favorite show to come back and then not enjoy it as much as you though. However, Netflix’ Gilmore Girls was well acclaimed and this is why they might just make more!

Are you one of the many fans who would love to see more of the Gilmore Girls? Tell us in the comment section down below!

