Gillian Anderson Says The Lack Of Female Writers On The X-Files Leaves Much To Be Desired

It looks like Gillian Anderson feels as if The X-Files could do a lot better. According to TVLine, the X-files writer’s room for the next series of episodes will consist of old-school writers and veterans. However, all of them are men, which is a problem according to Anderson.

There won’t be any women in The X-Files writers room.

Anderson used Twitter to complain, saying, “and 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureIsFemale.”

Fox has yet to say anything about her tweets, but we think it’s unlikely they will. Although, we could be wrong!

Gillian is one of the two female directors during the show’s original run of nine full seasons.

In fact, Anderson won an Emmy for her work on the Fox series and even wrote the episode. “All Things,” which is the one she directed.

Diversity and inclusion is the new ideology in Hollywood, and disparities between men and women nowadays are becoming a big deal.

Fox’s other network, FX, is currently under the initiative to make changes to their roster of employees.

During the season of 2014-2015, 12% of the directors were women or people of color.

In the summer of 2016, 51% of directors were men and women of color or white women.

As for when the series will star again, the 10-episode season of The X-Files will go into production during the summer of 2017 and will air in the wintertime on Fox.

This isn’t the first time Gillian has been vocal about feminist issues. In the past, she criticized the fact that she had to negotiate for her rate to be the same as David Duchovny. One could wonder why she would be upset, considering David’s star-power is much greater than hers.