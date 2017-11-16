Gigi Hadid Will NOT Be Walking Victoria Secret Fashion Show — But Bella Hadid Will!

The annual Victoria Secret Fashion Show is rapidly approaching. The usually hitch-free event is causing more of a stir than usual — starting with the Hadid sisters being split up!

Apparently, Gigi Hadid will not be walking or attending the famous catwalk.

She released a statement that read: “I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! 🙂 x.”

The model was originally scheduled to appear on the show, which is being held in Shanghai, that tapes on November 20. She didn’t offer the reason why she wouldn’t be able to attend but there are a few theories,

The first is because she received backlash after posting a racially insensitive video in which she pulled her eyes back mimicking a buddha cookie. She formally apologized after the video was leaked.

The second is rumored to be because of some travel difficulties multiple models who were scheduled to appear are facing.

According to Hollywood Life, Russian models Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, and Irina Sharipova, and Ukranian model Dasha Khlystun were denied access after not being able to attain visas to enter the country.

Media outlets are also having a hard time trying to figure out the strict internet laws and what they will and won’t be able to cover.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid is all set to join the stage with her fellow Angels.

The 21-year-old is currently focused on staying in the best shape for the popular event while reuniting with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

Advertisement

Why do you think Gigi Hadid is ditching the most iconic Victoria Secret event in modern times?