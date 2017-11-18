FREE NEWSLETTER
Gigi Hadid Will Miss Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show In China Because Of Visa Issues Like Katy Perry

Mel Walker Posted On 11/18/2017
Gigi Hadid Victoria's Secret Show ChinaGetty

It is being claimed that Gigi Hadid will not take part in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show because she was denied a visa to Shanghai, China where the event will take place.

Many believe that Miss Hadid was turned down by the Chinese government after she was caught on video making a racist gesture.

In February, a clip surfaced showing Zayn Malik’s girlfriend pulling her face as she tried to imitate a Buddha cookie.

Hours ago, the executive producer issued a statement where they danced around the reasons why the model cannot walk in her third Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Ed Razek, the show’s executive producer and chief creative officer of Victoria’s Secret, said: “The news reports I’ve been reading from the US here in Shanghai regarding this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show are not an accurate reflection of what I’m seeing and experiencing on site.”

Razek went on to say: “This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far. The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers.”

He concluded by: “The Chinese have been wonderful and enthusiastic hosts and partners. From granting more than 700 visas, collaborating with us on every detail and introducing us to local experts who have helped us elevate our event in this renowned fashion city. We appreciate their efforts and all they have done to make this event a success. We look forward to the live show Monday night and the international broadcast a week later.”

Hadid took to Twitter to announce the news to her fans in an update that read: “I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! 🙂 x.”

Katy Perry has also been banned from the Shanghai Fashion Show, allegedly, of course.

Perry was set to perform at the event but was turned away for waving the Taiwanese flag during a 2015 concert in Taipei.

