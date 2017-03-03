Gigi Hadid Slammed For Wearing A Hijab On The Cover Of Vogue Arabia

Gigi Hadid is the first ever to be on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s print-issue. The new magazine is set to show the fashion trends of the Middle East.

The 23 years old is also tied to the cultural background as her father is Palestinian-American.

“I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue’s is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures.”

“Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of Vogue Arabia,” she posted on Instagram.

“I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people and customs.”

The photographers did their best to emphasize her roots in the pictures as well.

“The collage of countries across the Arab world are long-deserving of a place in fashion history,” stated photographer Abdulaziz on Vogue’s website.

“There’s no better first ‘face’ to lead the charge for Vogue Arabia than Gigi, a model who defines tomorrow’s entrepreneurial and dynamic generation,” he added.

Despite the good intentions of Vogue and Hadid as well as of the entire staff of professionals working on the new project, the whole thing is bound to attract criticism and be slammed for cultural appropriation as it has happened before in the past.

For instance, Vogue’s diversity issue that featured Karlie Kloss as a geisha got a lot of backlash as many people wondered why not an Asian woman was chosen to be on the cover.

In fact, in the few hours after the photo of Hadid was posted, it received a lot of hate.

“1 ur not muslim stop using the hijab for ‘art’ 2 stop using the title “half palestinian” for ur benefit when u dont even fight for ur people,” tweeted one user.

“Gigi Hadid: Half-Palestinian but not Muslim. Vogue: Lets make Gigi Hadid wear a hijab because she’s half- Palestinian so it’s justified,” commented another.

“gigi ‘i have palestinian and muslim roots only when it benefits me’ hadid,” called her yet another offended user.