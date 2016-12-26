Gigi Hadid Rocks Pink Bikini For Day 24 Of Advent Calendar

Christmas Eve and advent have never been so sexy.

Gigi Hadid posed in a skimpy bikini for day 24 of LOVE magazines 2016 advent calendar.

In the clip we get a glimpse of the 21-year-old model posing in a pink Agent Provocateur mesh bikini.

We also see her roll around on a bed, wriggle on a leather sofa and seductively leaning on a window.

Check out the clip below.

Other sexy models who have appeared in this year’s calendar project include Irina Shayk – she recreated the steamy pottery scene from Ghost! Barbara Palvin, who wore a white bikini and recreated that scene from Basic Instinct. Breland Baldwin, who paid tribute to the material girl herself. And Kendall Jenner, who posed in lingerie.

Most of the lovely ladies who appeared in the calendar also strutted their stuff on the runway at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which aired earlier this month.

Meanwhile it has recently been revealed that Hadid turned down a marriage proposal from former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

According to reports. The model said she was just not ready to settle down. Sources claim that the 27-year-old singer wanted to start having kids.

With such an age difference gap, the pair are obviously at different stages wig their lives.

They have been dating since last November.