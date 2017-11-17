Gigi Hadid Banned From China? The Reason The Supermodel Dropped Out Of The VS Fashion Show Revealed

The annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show will go on later this month, but it will be without Gigi Hadid. The model tweeted that she would not make it to this year’s show in China, but she didn’t give a reason why. Did an insensitive Snapchat video keep Hadid from getting her angel wings this year?

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! 🙂 x,” tweeted the 22-year-old.

According to People Magazine, some are speculating that Hadid dropped out at the last minute because of a video she posted to Snapchat earlier this year and then resurfaced after Victoria’s Secret announced they had cast her for the show. In the clip, Hadid appears to be mocking Asian facial features while holding a cookie to her face.

Gigi Hadid did apologize for the video on Weibo, a Chinese social media website, but she continued to receive major backlash, and many did not want her in China for the fashion show.

USA Today reports that the annual event will take place on November 28th and will be broadcast from Shanghai to more than 190 countries.

Even though Hadid will not be walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret this month, she has been keeping busy by collaborating with Stuart Weitzman on a line of mules, her favorite kind of shoe, and the two variations of suede, pointed-toe shoes launched this week.

baby, stylin. 💚👁 @zayn @voguemagazine @tonnegood @inezandvinoodh ❤️💛💚 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

She has also been spending time with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and the couple just celebrated their two-year anniversary. Per In Style, she posted a picture of the two of them with the caption, “2 yrs w my favorite human.”

Hadid revealed that Malik surprised her with dinner. She says that the two love trying new food together, and cooking is one of their favorite date night activities. She added that she makes things she sees on Food Network and Malik’s mother sends her recipes to try. Hadid says that it’s a great way for her to get her mind off things when she has a day off.

Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid began dating in 2015 after he attended that year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York.