Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Father Headed To Jail Because Of Huge Mansion Fiasco

According to new reports, the models’ millionaire father was defiant in court. Gigi and Bella Hadid’s dad recently pleaded “no contest” to charges related to his Bel Air mansion fiasco.

As followers of the Hadid family may already be aware, the 68-year-old Mohamad Hadid has been involved in a legal battle over the mega propriety for years.

However, we have learned that yesterday May 30 Bella and Gigi’s father failed to show up for his trial in a Los Angeles Superior Courtroom.

Apparently, his legal team entered a plea deal on his behalf.

The man bought propriety in Bel Air back in 2011 and was in the process of building a 30,000 sq. ft. mansion there when city officials halted the project in 2014.

They claimed the man had never obtained approval for the plans.

In addition, the mansion was much bigger and taller than current law allows.

Neighbors have complained about their fears that the mega mansion could cause a landslide or an avalanche on the hillside.

Reports say that Hadid will be sentenced next month.

The prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence him to hundreds of hours of community service, in addition to $1000 fines for each of the three charges and at least a $250,000 contribution.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Tina Hess also required a bond that will ensure that if Hadid ends up not finishing the mansion, the city will receive the money necessary to demolish it.

However, Hadid is completely against having his huge mansion taken down, and he has decided to do everything in his power to stop the officials.

“Demolish this house? Never! This house will last forever. Bel Air will fall before this will!” the man stated in one interview.

Do you think the mega mansion should be demolished or should Bella and Gigi’s father get his way?