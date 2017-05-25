Get A Glimpse Of Dan Stevens Before CGI, And You’ll Never Look At ‘The Beauty And The Beast’ The Same Way

We keep wondering – how did Emma Watson manage to keep a straight face? The Internet went crazy after behind-the-scenes footage of Watson and Dan Stevens’ scenes from the movie Beauty and the Beast got leaked.

These scenes quickly became memes as we expected and they show Belle in her iconic yellow ball dress being escorted to her romantic night in the castle by a very strange-looking beast.

By strange we mean that Stevens was decked out in a bulbous motion-capture Lycra suit along with stilt-type contraptions in his feet!

Dressed like that, he was solemn while attempting to walk down the castle stairs. It’s just hilarious!

How about we call the movie Beauty and the Puffy Guy, instead?

This doesn’t look like any other fairy tale anyone’s ever seen before, trust us!

In a behind-the-scene interview, filmmakers explained that for making Stevens image as beastly as possible, his suit was decked out with stilts and also with some extra padding which to us looks more like a crash-test dummy than an adorable yet feared Beastly creature.

Best thing ever! I now want to watch the whole movie with @thatdanstevens just in the ugly suit. Love this movie more and more daily. pic.twitter.com/oXKQgZ077b — Harlee (@albionscastle) May 24, 2017

Stevens explained, “Puppeteering the suit to the motion capture was an ordeal for my calf muscles alone, let alone the whole body, just to kind of manipulate it.”

The movie’s director, Bill Condon, praised him for his amazing performance and hard work. He said that “I really stood in awe of Dan.”

“Not only did he conquer the technology, but he had fun with it. I always said, we could get everything else in this movie right, but if we didn’t get a beast that people believed in, then it wouldn’t work,” Condon continued.

And it’s pretty obvious that it worked. The adaptation of the animated Disney classic topped the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office in its very first month.

In April, it surpasses the $1 billion box office mark and this is quite an amazing thing.

Disney’s animated classic takes on a new fresh form with a widened mythology in the movie. A young price in the form of a beast which can be freed only by true love meets Belle who is the only human girl to ever visit his castle since it was enchanted. And from here, you’ll just have to chek the story out for yourselves!